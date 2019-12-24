Farke – Norwich deserve more

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says his side have been unlucky on occasions this year and will be well prepared to get revenge when they take on Aston Villa.

The two teams meet on Boxing Day at Villa Park, two months after Norwich were left embarrassed following a 5-1 defeat at Carrow Road.

Villa striker Wesley Moraes grabbed a brace in Norfolk, while Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Douglas Luiz also found the back of the net. Josip Drmic’s effort was a mere consolation on that afternoon, although both teams remain locked in a relegation battle.

Norwich are 19th in the Premier League after failing to win any of their last five matches, while Villa are also without a win in as many games in the top flight.

Dean Smith’s side did book their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Liverpool 5-0 earlier this month.

Villa be without midfielder John McGinn this week due to a fractured ankle as a big blow to their survival hopes, but Farke claims it would have been a more even contest this time around anyway, regardless of the Scotland international’s absence.

Despite their worrying league position, Farke claims his side deserve more from their improved performances.

Farke told the club’s official website: “It was a strange game against Villa earlier in the season. It didn’t feel like we were too far away from a good result.

“We just weren’t competitive because of all the injuries we had. We’re in a better position now.

“We’re still not the favourite in this game. They have top-class players, but we are definitely competitive, as we showed in recent weeks.

“Performance-wise we are there, no doubt. We do everything right but then there is a setback, and sometimes it’s something you can’t do anything about, and you just don’t deserve it.”