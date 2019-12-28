Farke determined to keep Aarons at Norwich

Norwich boss Daniel Farke insists they would be stupid to cash in on Max Aarons next month despite their fading survival hopes.

The Canaries are determined to hold onto the England Under-21 right-back in January.

Saturday evening’s visitors Tottenham have been linked to the defender while Crystal Palace have considered a bid in the past.

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League, seven points from safety, after Boxing Day’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa but Farke is adamant Aarons will stay beyond January.

He said: “Our financial position is quite relaxed and we know we need all our key players to have a small chance to create a big sensation so we’re not tempted at all to do something stupid and sell our best players.

“In this business you never know so sometimes there’s an unbelievable offer and the club decides to do something but in such a comfortable situation I don’t expect any.”

Defender Aarons has impressed this term, despite Norwich’s struggles, and the Canaries will demand over £20million should they sell, which is likely to happen if they are relegated.

“Yes, he’s alright,” said Farke. “I don’t like to praise the young players too much, everyone knows how good they are so it’s not like I can protect them.”

Farke also admitted the Canaries are likely to be priced out of adding reinforcements next month to aid their relegation battle.

Ben Godfrey is out until February with a knee injury with fellow defender Timm Klose also a long-term absentee with his own knee problem.

The German tactician claims that if he had spare money available, he would have spent it in the summer as he deemed the January window as “more difficult and more expensive” to work in.

As a result, while he will keep an eye out for a “lucky situation” to arise, he accepted that any players coming into his first-team squad will be from within.