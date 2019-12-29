Farke has lost faith in VAR

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has suggested that VAR is ruining the game after another decision went against his side in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

The Canaries got off to a lightening start when Mario Vranic put them in front on 18 minutes and they should have doubled their lead later in the half, only for VAR to rule out the goal.

Serge Aurier was tackled and Vrancic’s long ball found Pukki in acres of space, and the Finnish striker converted with aplomb.

Tenacity from Emi 👊

However, VAR assistant Andy Halliday ruled that Pukki was offside by millimetres, and the goal was chalked off, to the dismay of Norwich fans who were chanting ‘It’s not football any more’.

Farke, whose side are still searching for a first home win since September, was crestfallen after another VAR decision went against his side, and looks to have lost all faith in the system.

Like many he believes the fact that the attacking player no longer gets the benefit of the doubt, is a bad thing.

“When you watch it back without a line, you ask, one person would say it’s not offside, another would,” he said. “I can’t influence it, I have to accept it. Such decisions are not in the sense of the game. We want to support an offensive game, we want to support attacking players so if there is doubt we have to give it to the attacking player.

“It is hard to accept and it’s tough for the lads. To be 2-0 up at half-time would have been a boost.”

Norwich remain bottom of the table and without a win in eight and, even though Farke saw his side drop a lead for the fourth successive home game, he was proud of his men.

Farke was happy to see his players give their all and admits a point is still a good reward, even though he argues they should have all three.