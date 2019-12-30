Canaries star issues rallying cry

Norwich City

Mario Vrancic is confident Norwich City can avoid the drop and says there is no point in “giving up” on survival yet.

The Canaries are rock bottom of the Premier League table, without a win in their last seven games and six points adrift of safety going into the new Year.

However, Norwich managed a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Carrow Road last time out and picked up a point against Leicester City earlier this month.

Vrancic grabbed the opener against Spurs before the north Londoners levelled matters. Serge Aurier’s own goal saw the Canaries reclaim the lead but Harry Kane’s penalty ensured the spoils were shared on Saturday.

Midfielder Vrancic insists his side still believe they can pull clear of danger and hopes they can build on the point against Spurs by seeing off visitors Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

“I think we can really build on this point against a decent team like Tottenham and we are going to analyse Crystal Palace to be well prepared and hopefully get a win,” he told the Pink Un.

“There’s no point in us giving up now. I know we are on the bottom but we have proved many times that we can be competitive.

“We will try to keep going, hopefully with a few good results in the next weeks.”

Vrancic, 30, was forced off against Spurs after colliding with Giovani Lo Celso although the Bosnia & Herzegovina international should be fit to face Palace on Thursday.

Norwich take on Preston away in the FA Cup after the clash with Palace and then come up against Manchester United at Old Trafford before a key game against relegation rivals Bournemouth at Carrow Road on January 18.