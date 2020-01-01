Who is next for the chop in the Premier League?

Norwich City

Share







Five clubs have opted to change manager in the first half of the season and there are sure to be a couple more in the second half.

The managers, who were tipped to move on following poor starts to the season, Marco Silva, Manuel Pellegrini, Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino, have left Everton, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

Watford have managed two changes already with Javi Gracia and Quiqui Sanchez Flores both being shown the door before Nigel Pearson took charge.

Now eyes are starting to wander to who will be axed next and there are a couple of managers feeling the heat, particularly down the bottom of the table.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke says it will be a 'miracle' if his side beat relegation https://t.co/yGhgjCfP4W pic.twitter.com/frSzYqQ2m2 — SportsGridUK (@Sportsgriduk) December 31, 2019

It is a dangerous time as one or two chairmen will be thinking now is the time to make a change before it is too late. Any new manager will need time to turn things around and the season is flying by, while the transfer window has just opened, offering a new appointment the chance to bring in some reinforcements.

So who are the managers, that have work to do to save their jobs? Three in particular, Dean Smith, Daniel Farke and Eddie Howe.

Aston Villa are in freefall and Smith could be shown the door sooner rather than later if results do not improve quickly.

It would seem a bit harsh considering how far he has taken the club in a short space of time. They were in the Championship this time last year, before he guided the club to promotion.

However, it is all about staying in the top flight and the board may be starting to think that Smith is not the man for the job. To make matters worse he spent big in the summer bringing in a host of new faces and so far it has not paid off.

Norwich had some encouraging results in the early part of the season. In particular a 3-2 victory over Manchester City, but it was soon after that victory that things have started to turn sour.

Like Smith, Farke did a great job in getting Norwich into the Premier League. Even better in fact as they stormed to the title, but it might not be enough to keep him in a job.

The Canaries are six points from safety and Farke’s recent statement that they need a miracle to stay up may not go down well with the board. A couple of wins like Watford and all of a sudden new life is breathed into the club and a new manager could be the order of the day.

Howe has worked wonders at Bournemouth, taking them to the Premier League and keeping them there, but there are signs that the relationship that has worked so well, is starting to turn sour.

The Cherries are just two points above the drop zone and too close for comfort. The Bournemouth board will not be too hasty and Howe will be given more time, but a decision could have to be made if the poor form continues.