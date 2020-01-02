Cantwell believes in Norwich survival bid

Norwich City

Todd Cantwell believes Norwich are "good enough" to stay in the Premier League but knows they must be more ruthless.

Norwich started 2020 sitting bottom of the Premier League table and that is where they remain following the New Year’s Day clash against Crystal Palace, which ended 1-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries took the lead in the fourth minute when Cantwell notched his sixth league goal of the campaign but they failed to add to their tally despite creating good opportunities, and this came back to haunt them as the Eagles grabbed a share of the spoils five minutes from time.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha drilled a ball across the six-yard box for substitute Connor Wickham to tap into the back of the net after a VAR check, with the goal having initially been ruled out for offside.

It was the fifth successive home game Norwich had been unable to hang on to a lead and the sixth in eight overall, leaving them seven points adrift of safety with 17 games remaining.

Although things are looking bleak for Daniel Farke’s men, Cantwell is adamant there is enough quality in the squad to avoid dropping back down to the Championship.

He said on the club’s official website: “When we are on top in a game, I think we are just missing that clinical edge. We have to put a couple away and not leave a game so open towards the end.

“We know that we are good enough. We’ve played against a lot of teams now and I don’t think we need any more confidence. We’ve taken it to the very best teams. If we seal off games, we’ll get the points that we need to catch teams up quickly.”

Norwich return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to Preston North End for FA Cup third-round action before the Canaries then head to Old Trafford a week later to take on Manchester United in the Premier League.