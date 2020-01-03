Farke happy with current crop at Norwich

Norwich City

Share







Norwich City boss Daniel Farke says he will not be tempted to panic buy in the transfer market as he tries to steer his team away from relegation.

The Canaries are rock bottom of the Premier League after picking up only 14 points from their first 21 matches this season.

Recent results now mean they are eight points from safety, while they are also five points behind 19th-placed Watford.

Farke’s men have drawn their last two games in the top flight, with Tottenham and Crystal Palace unable to get past them at Carrow Road.

Norwich lost to Wolves and Aston Villa before that though, and their chances of survival look slim.

With only one win in 16 Premier League games, Farke would be excused for dipping into the transfer market once again.

The German signed Ralf Fahrmann, Sam Byram, Daniel Adshead and Josip Drmic in the summer while he also loaned Patrick Roberts and Ibrahim Amadou.

💬 “It’s our fifth game in 14 days so we won’t risk any injured players. We’ll use the whole squad, but we need the best starting lineup we can bring to go to the next round." Daniel Farke discusses tomorrow's #EmiratesFACup game against Preston 👇 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 3, 2020

Despite the pressure from supporters, Farke admits he is “not tempted” to spend money and waste the club’s resources.

He told reporters: “The January market is always a difficult market and I’m not tempted to do too much business.

“But we will not fall asleep we will stay awake, and if there is an opportunity to strengthen our squad, we will do this.

“But we will not do this out of a ‘panic buy’, it should make sense also for the future.”

Farke has had to deal with a number of injuries this season, with Teemu Pukki now the latest player to suffer a problem.

Adam Idah is their only recognised striker for the clash with Preston North End in the FA Cup third round this weekend, with Drmic and Dennis Srbeny also injured.

Roberts failed to start a game for Norwich all season and returned to Manchester City this week, before being loaned to Middlesbrough.