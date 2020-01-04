Canaries let defender Heise leave on loan

Norwich defender Philip Heise has joined German outfit Nurnberg on loan for the rest of the season.

The Premier League club have announced the deal, which will see Heise stay at the Bundesliga 2 side for the remainder of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has yet to make a league appearance for the Canaries since joining last January and has had to bide his time, featuring sporadically in the Premier League 2 for City.

Heise has been an unused substitute in the top flight twice and did play the full 90 minutes when Norwich lost at Crawley in the League Cup earlier this season, but he is clearly some way off Daniel Farke’s first team at the moment and the decision was taken to allow him to go back to Germany on a temporary basis.

It is hoped he will get some regular senior action for Nurnberg between now and the spring and then return to Carrow Road to concentrate on trying to make it in England.

Farke is fairly well stocked in the defensive department and is using Sam Byram and Max Aarons at the moment in the wide positions as they attempt to fight themselves out of trouble at the bottom of the table in the second half of the season.

Unfortunately, Heise will be heading into a similar situation on loan as Nurnberg are struggling in the German second tier and sit in the relegation zone in 16th place, with only 19 points on the board from the first 18 games.

Norwich released a short statement on their official website to confirm the loan move and also said he would stay there to feature in any possible play-off games at the end of the season.

Heise joined from Dynamo Dresden 12 months ago but has so far struggled to make an impact and it is hoped a return to his native Germany will help to revive his career.