Norwich sign Duda on loan deal from Hertha Berlin

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Slovakian midfielder Ondrej Duda on loan from Hertha Berlin for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old arrives at Carrow Road with the aim of trying to help keep the Canaries in the Premier League.

Saturday’s 4-0 reverse to Manchester United at Old Trafford exposed glaring flaws in Daniel Farke’s squad, but Duda’s addition could be just the filip City need ahead of their next match at home to fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

The Slovakia international has not featured for Hertha since early December and was demoted to play in the reserves by new coach Jurgen Klinsmann after the Germany legend’s first match in charge.

Duda admits he will need to find his “match rhythm” after jumping at the chance to get out of Hertha.

And Duda says he was attracted to Norwich after a chat with head coach Farke.

He told the club’s website: “I spoke with the coach a few days ago about the possibility to come here and in the end, I decided I want to come here. I wanted to decide fast and right and I’m happy to be here.

“He (Farke) was just honest with me. He told me what was going on here and he told me everything about Norwich. When we talked, it was clear that I wanted to come here.”

Norwich acted quickly to spot the opportunity to take a player who had been a regular for his club until recently.

And Farke was pleased to be able to get a player who scored 11 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

He added: “We’re really happy that it was possible for us to get Ondrej on board. He was fantastic last season for Hertha Berlin and was able to deliver many goals and assists.

“It’s a good deal for all parties. We’re bringing in a player who can play in the number 10 role or in the wider areas and he’s proven that he can score goals and provide assists at the highest level.”