Norwich must step up after poor Wolves performance – Farke

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has urged his players to improve if they want to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Norwich slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday to leave themselves seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the Premier League table and one step close to dropping straight back down into England’s second tier.

Farke accused his players of being “a bit soft and scared” against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men and lacking the kind of physical approach that is often required from a side that is deep in relegation trouble at this stage of a campaign.

While the German tactician recognises he cannot rip into his players so as not to undermine confidence, he has called upon them to instead analyse themselves in order for them to raise their own game.

“It’s important to back the players, for them not to lose their nerves because they always leave their heart out on the pitch,” he told reporters. “It’s not like I’m sending them out and punishing my players. I back them but we also have to be self-critical to not feel sorry for ourselves.

“The players have proven they are capable of creating chances, of scoring goals, but each and every player has to be self-critical in order to step up into this area.

Norwich, who have won just one league game in three months and are without a goal from open play in 562 minutes, return to action on Friday evening when they welcome Leicester City to Carrow Road.

The Canaries have had their fair share of injury problems this season and they are without Onel Hernandez for a “few weeks” after the manager confirmed the winger faces further surgery on a knee problem.

Full-back Sam Byram has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign following an operation for a hamstring problem, while centre-back Christoph Zimmermann looks set to miss the visit of the Foxes due to his own ongoing hamstring issue.