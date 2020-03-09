Farke refusing to raise ‘white flag’ in Norwich survival bid

Norwich City remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table although Daniel Farke hasn’t given up on survival just yet.

The Canaries went down at European-chasing Sheffield United on Saturday as they failed to back up their Premier League win over Leicester and a penalties success over Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Norwich are rock bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety with just nine games remaining.

Farke accepts his side face an uphill battle to avoid an immediate return to the Championship but the Norwich manager insists they will continue to fight.

The German says his squad have to remain united as they bid to pull off a great escape and he feels survival is still a realistic goal for the Carrow Road club.

“It is easy to show unity when you win. But when you have a disappointment is when you need this togetherness,” he told the Eastern Daily Press.

“It is important to feel the pain [of losing]. But we will not raise the white flag. We have important home games coming up.”

Norwich entertain Southampton in the next round of fixtures and their results at Carrow Road are likely to be crucial in their bid to avoid the drop.

The Canaries have picked up 15 of their 21 points so far on home soil and have managed six points from the last nine available at Carrow Road.

Norwich have home games against Brighton and West Ham to come in April, with a trip to relegation rivals Watford sandwiched in the middle of those two games.

It represents a three-game run which will make or break their chances of remaining in contention for survival going into the final three matches of the season.