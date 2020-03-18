Fahrmann reveals reasons behind early Norwich exit

Norwich City

Share







Ralf Fahrmann says a lack of game time convinced him to end his loan stay at Norwich early.

The German goalkeeper joined the Canaries on a season long loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Schalke last summer but was unable to secure a place in the starting XI.

View this post on Instagram 🔰First Match at Carrow Road🔰 A post shared by Ralf Fährmann (@ralle.1) on Jul 31, 2019 at 1:39pm PDT

Fahrmann managed just 22 minutes of Premier League action during his time at Carrow Road. The shot-stopper was handed a start at Crystal Palace but was forced off injured, and he featured just once more in the FA Cup win at Burnley before cutting short his stay.

The 31-year-old opted to join Norwegian outfit Brann earlier this month on a temporary deal until the end of June with a view to a permanent move in the summer, and he says the chance to secure regular football was the key factor in his decision to end his time in Norfolk.

“Last summer, I moved to Norwich on a loan contract but I was not happy with my situation there and now I’m here at Brann,” said Fahrmann, speaking before the postponement of football as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by The Pink Un.

“I’m very happy because it’s a beautiful city and the people are very nice. The situation in England and Germany is that we always have the summer free. In Norway, you can play in the summertime. In the last months, I didn’t play so much in Norwich, so I decided on my own that I don’t need holidays, I don’t want free time. I just want to play football because that it was I love and was born for.”

Fahrmann’s permanent move to Brann is still expected to go ahead despite the fact the season has been suspended.

Tim Krul has been Norwich’s first-choice keeper this season and Fahrmann was named on the bench regularly during his time at Carrow Road, with Northern Irish veteran Michael McGovern now the club’s second choice stopper.