Blades set to move for Holgate

Sheffield United

Share







Sheffield United have reportedly identified Everton defender Mason Holgate as a top target for January.

Chris Wilder has overseen a remarkable start to the season for the Blades and he is already plotting ways to strengthen his options next month.

The South Yorkshire outfit have exceeded expectations and sit seventh in the Premier League after 17 matches, picking up 25 points.

They are just four adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and look like they will comfortably avoid any kind of relegation scrap.

Wilder recently hinted that January business was always likely to be on the agenda for the Blades and their impressive form has strengthened his hand when speaking with the board.

He was handed a fair amount of backing over the summer to bolster his options, parting with £42.7million, as 10 players arrived at Bramall Lane.

A couple of those were loan deals, while three players were snapped up for free as the lion’s share of the budget went towards attacking personnel.

Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Callum Robinson have ensured that competition for places in the forward line is strong and Wilder now wants to focus on defensive reinforcements.

Holgate is understood to be his main target as the winter window draws closer, but any deal will depend on who Everton appoint as Marco Silva’s successor.

The 23-year-old has struggled to impose himself at Goodison Park since joining from Barnsley in a £2million deal in the summer of 2015.

He was shipped out on-loan to West Brom for the second half of last season and has been afforded opportunities back at Goodison Park this term due to injuries, starting Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

His versatility, capable of playing as a centre back or at right-back, while he also was deployed as an emergency central midfielder at Old Trafford, appears to have attracted the attention of the Sheffield United boss.

The Doncaster-born man could be tempted by the chance to head back to Yorkshire if Wilder can offer assurances over gametime.

Reports suggest the Toffees will demand a fee in the region of £10million for Holgate, although the Blades would likely attempt to bring them down on that valuation.