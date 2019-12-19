Rodwell training with Blades

Sheffield United

Share







Jack Rodwell is training with the Sheffield United first team squad with a view to earning a contract at Bramall Lane.

The former England midfielder has been without a club since leaving Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

He joined Tony Mowbray’s men at the beginning of last season following a successful trial period and made 21 Championship appearances, scoring once.

However, he was not kept on and has been on the lookout for a club since the off-season.

He has had trials with Serie A sides Roma and Parma but both decided not to hand the 28-year-old a deal.

Now, Chris Wilder appears to be the latest to give Rodwell a chance of getting back into senior football.

The Blades boss spoke to the press about Rodwell’s presence and says he is a player with a lot of ability.

“He is obviously a very talented player who should be playing in the Premier League regularly, but for one reason or another isn’t,” he said.

https://twitter.com/SheffieldUnited/status/1207610568615612416

“He is obviously a talent because of the teams he’s played for and he’s looking for a home and it’s something that might develop along the way.”

Rodwell’s career has never taken off since his early days at Everton due to awful luck with injuries.

The three-timed capped England international joined Manchester City in a surprise deal in 2012 for a fee of £12million.

However, due to fitness problems and the form of players above him, he only ever made 25 appearances in two years at the club.

Rodwell then penned a contract with Sunderland in the summer of 2014 and his injury luck did not improve.

The Southport-born midfielder, who can also operate as a centre-back, played just 76 times in four years at Sunderland and had his contract terminated following the Black Cats’ relegation to League One.

He is not the first player the Blades have taken on trial this season.

Ravel Morrison trained with the club over pre-season and did enough to earn a one-year deal.

However, he has only played once in the Premier League this term.