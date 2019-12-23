Wilder not confident of away-day record

Manager Chris Wilder doubts whether Sheffield United will be able to keep up this season’s unbeaten away record whey they next venure from Bramall Lane.

The Blades made it nine straight games on their travels without losing when beating Brighton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Oliver McBurnie’s goal meant the south Yorkshire outfit have now matched Burnley’s top-flight record for a newly-promoted team.

The Clarets were unbeaten in their first nine games in the 1947/48 campaign and United’s away-day exploits have seen them climb to the lofty heights of fifth in the Premier League standings.

It is an amazing achievement for the men in red and write, who were among the favourites for an immediate retune to the Championship after gaining promotion.

The so-called smaller teams tend to base their survival hopes around strong home form and, while Wilder’s men have generally been decent on their own patch with four wins and one draw, they have been superb on the road.

Three wins and six draws means they have taken two more points in away matches than home games and will next entertain Watford on Boxing Day.

The chance to beat Burnley’s record comes on December 29 but unfortunately, it will be at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City – a fact not lost on the boss.

When asked if his players could make history, Wilder told the Telegraph: “Have you seen the fixture list?”

City may be 11 points behind table-topping Liverpool having played a game more than the Reds, but they are still a talented unit and, in Kevin de Bruyne, have a man bang in form.

However, they have been beaten twice in the league at home this term – by Wolves and Manchester United – so the Blades are not without hope of rewriting the record books in Manchester.