No targets set for Baldock’s Blades

Sheffield United right-back George Baldock says his side are not setting any specific targets as their outstanding Premier League campaign continues.

Chris Wilder’s Blades sit fifth in the table, just four points outside the top four in their first season back in England’s top flight.

And, ahead of a home meeting with bottom club Watford on Boxing Day, defender Baldock insists there is no limit to the team’s potential.

“It has been a great start to the season,” Baldock said at a press conference covered by United’s website. “We’ve exceeded quite a few expectations.

“We’ve got the attitude of: ‘Why not?’ Why can’t we go there and give it our all? We go into every game full of confidence, and see where it takes us.

“There’s a real togetherness. It’s a really tight-knit squad and collective effort. With the gaffer, with this set of lads, with the fans behind us, who knows where it can take us?”

The Blades are on a three-match winning run and have lost just one of their last 11 league fixtures, which have included home games with Arsenal and Manchester United as well as trips to Tottenham and Wolves.

Baldock has played a key part in that run, scoring the equaliser at Spurs and the winner in the come-from-behind win at Norwich.

In total eight different Blades players have scored a league goal this season, but striker David McGoldrick is not one of them.

However, Baldock insists the team are more than happy with the performances from the Republic of Ireland international.

“We all want Didzy to score, obviously, but if you look at his performances he’s been unbelievable,” Baldock said. “He’s a special player. When he plays well, we play well. He’s such a vital part of our team.”