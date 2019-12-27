Wilder maintains survival focus

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder insists his priority target of survival has not changed since Sheffield United achieved promotion to the top flight last season.

There were perhaps not too many people who expected the Blades to achieve automatic promotion from the Championship last term, with Wilder’s side immediately installed as one of the favourites to go back down.

United did splash out around £17m to sign Oliver McBurnie from Swansea and £10m to bring in Lys Mousset from Bournemouth for added firepower, but Wilder largely kept faith with the squad that helped the club reach the Premier League, a move that appears to have been an absolute masterstroke.

Although Leicester City have been earning plaudits – and rightly so – for their performances so far to reach second in the Premier League table, they were tipped by many to at least be challenging for a top-six place under Brendan Rodgers.

The fact United have not only defied expectations to be safe from the drop zone, at this stage, but have reached the lofty heights of sixth position, level on points with Spurs above them and only three points off the Champions League places, makes them the surprise package of the season.

Many fans will be now be thinking the unthinkable – a place in Europe, if not with a top-four finish, then certainly a place in next season’s Europa League.

Although there is still a long way to go, that will be the hope, but Wilder is maintaining a fair degree of realism and insists his focus is to merely to secure the club’s Premier League status for next season, with the Blades currently 11 points above the bottom three.

“Honestly, we’re just looking at the next game and I say it every year, the assessment comes at the end of the season,” Wilder said.

“I know people will be talking about different targets, but we’re a newly-promoted side and we need to keep reminding ourselves of that.”

Their next match may well prove to be the perfect reminder. Wilder’s men travel to the Etihad to take on champions Manchester City to complete their 2019 schedule.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be desperate for the win as they try to close the gap on leaders Liverpool and go into the match after winning their last four games, scoring at least three goals in each one.

The Blades – unbeaten in four – have made it nine games undefeated on the road this season, with three wins and six draws, and will take some confidence from the fact City have already lost twice at home this term, to Wolves and Manchester United.