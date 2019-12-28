Wilder will embrace City test

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United's record against the top clubs this season offers hope as they prepare to face reigning champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the only team the Blades have yet to play this term in what is their first top-flight campaign for 12 years. It’s been an impressive season so far and there is now even talk of securing a European place so good have Wilder’s men been.

Wilder’s men have fared well against the other big teams, beating Arsenal and drawing with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, while only suffering narrow one-goal defeats to Leicester and Liverpool.

It has seen the Blades accumulate a points tally that will see them head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in at least eighth place in the table and Wilder insists they go there with no fear.

Wilder said: “Our mindset has always been; we will respect you but we are going to have a go and we are going to test you and try to push you back, and accept you will try to do the same to us. We’ve gone toe-to-toe with everyone in the division so far, and I’m proud of that, and we will try to do the same on Sunday when we can.

“We did it against Liverpool here (at Bramall Lane). There’s not many people that will give us a chance of getting a result, except for the people within our dressing room. But we have to believe we can get something from the game and we will be doing our best to do that. However, we really understand what we’re up against.”

Meanwhile, City’s defence of their Premier League title appears over after defeat at Wolves on Friday night left the champions 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Guardiola’s team have already lost five matches this season, which is just one fewer than the total they lost in the past two title-winning campaigns combined.