Blades eyeing QPR ace

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are reportedly keen to sign Queens Park Rangers forward Eberechi Eze but could face competition from Premier League rivals.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made no secret of the fact that he wants to strengthen in the January transfer window and knows the Championship well from his time managing United in the second tier.

The South Yorkshire outfit’s stellar first half of the campaign means they are in a good position to attract new players to Bramall Lane in the new year, with another strong display in going down 2-0 to Manchester City on Sunday.

Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins of Brentford have already been mentioned as possible winter targets but now Eze’s name has been added to the list.

The 21-year-old has started all 25 of the Hoops’ Championship matches this term, scoring nine goals, and other top-flight clubs have been linked.

Southampton and Tottenham are said to have shown more than just a passing interest in the Londoner, who has won three caps for England’s Under-21 side, and Wilder knows that he will need to move quickly next month in order to land his man.

A fee of around £12million has been suggested and that would seem good business for a player with bags of potential.

Eze has produced some scintillating displays for Rangers this season, with four assists in addition to his goal tally and there are many who feel he is tailor-made for life in the Premier League.

While the men in red and white have been a revelation since returning to the promised land, their game has been based on a strong defensive foundation and Wilder has made it known that he wants more creativity in the ranks.

They have bagged just 23 goals from 20 league games and that is something the boss wants to address before the window closes.