Biggest test yet to come for Blades

Sheffield United have made a successful return to the Premier League after a 12-year absence but can they sustain it and qualify for Europe?

Not even the most optimistic Blades fans would have expected the side to be so high in the Premier League table at the turn of the year, with Chris Wilder’s charges eighth ahead of Thursday’s clash with table-topping Liverpool.

They have been higher and are still just two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, with every chance of pushing for a Europa League spot between now and May.

The top four might be out of reach but, whatever happens over the next 18 games, the South Yorkshire outfit has been a credit to the league and themselves.

Wilder made it clear right from the beginning that his men were not in the league just to make up the numbers and would not be satisfied with narrow defeats and picking up the odd point here and there, and he has been true to his word.

They have not backed off any opponents and secured victories over Arsenal and Everton while drawing against Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The challenge now is to do it all again in the reverse fixtures and it will be tough as opposition teams now know what to expect.

The Bramall Lane outfit do not score too many goals and have based their success on a strong rearguard and it would be no surprise to see an attacking addition to the ranks in the January transfer window.

Wilder has already made it clear that veteran hitman Billy Sharp will be going nowhere in the new year despite a lack of game time as he wants to progress his squad.

Queens Park Rangers forward Eberechi Eze appears to be on the manager’s radar and would be a player who could help unlock defences.

Whether they can get him only time will tell as Tottenham and Southampton have also been linked but it is likely that there are other options.

January is a notoriously difficult month in which to bring in new players but the Blades do not necessarily need too much tweaking at present.

There is a saying that ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ and the boss seems wily enough to know that he is on to a good thing at present and does not need to change too much.

Qualifying for Europe would be the icing on the cake and almost guarantee Wilder the manager of the season accolade, but, in many pundits’ eyes, he already is.