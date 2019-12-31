Wilder – Sharp staying a Blade

Sheffield United

Share







Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has played down reports that claim Billy Sharp could leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old is under contract at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2021 season, but he has had to settle for a role on the bench for the majority of this season.

Sharp, who fired the Blades back into the Premier League last season, has started just one game in the top flight this year.

He has still made 10 appearances, but his only goal came against Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Sharp was linked with a move to Leeds United on Monday, with the Whites on the lookout for a new striker as they prepare to lose Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah is currently on loan at Elland Road from Arsenal but his lack of game time means he is on his way back to the Emirates Stadium. Sharp endured a frustrating 12 months at Leeds, scoring just five goals in 33 appearances during the 2014/15 Championship campaign.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has quashed speculation over a possible move away for the club captain.

“You can read 100s and 1000s of reports but he doesn’t want to go and I don’t want him to go, so that’s that.” CW on Billy Sharp 👊 pic.twitter.com/Kx2OWBMlFX — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 31, 2019

Several other Championship clubs have also shown an interest, but Wilder says he is going nowhere.

He told reporters: “You can read hundreds of thousands of reports about us being linked with players and players being linked with us.

“He’s a talented player, who has done fantastically well. He doesn’t want to go anywhere, I don’t want him to go anywhere.

“So as far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of the conversation with him.”

Wilder is still on the lookout for new signings ahead of the January window as he tries to keep his side in the top half of the Premier League.

For now, his focus is on Liverpool, with the Blades travelling to Anfield on January 2. They then host Fylde in the FA Cup, with Sharp set to lead the line at Bramall Lane.