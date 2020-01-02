Wilder wary of acid Anfield test

Sheffield United

Share







Chris Wilder accepts Sheffield United face the ultimate test when they go to runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday night.

The Blades are the latest club tasked with the challenge of breaking the Reds’ unbeaten run this season and will try to become the first visiting side to win at Anfield in the league since April 2017.

Wilder’s men are huge outsiders with the bookmakers to cause a shock and Wilder knows Liverpool’s current form – Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped just two points all season and are 10 points clear at the top with two games in hand – means Thursday is the ultimate test for his players.

He said: “Going to Anfield, iconic stadium, fabulous experience, everything that Liverpool bring to the English game. They are the most powerful, historic of clubs in our game and going so well.”

However, despite all this, United boss Wilder is typically positive and hopes his side can throw a spanner into the works of what looks like being a procession towards the title in the second half of the season.

Wilder was pictured holding a training session in the build-up to Thursday’s clash in the shadow of Anfield, putting his players through their paces in Stanley Park – more used to holding Sunday League football – and it is that ‘down-to-earth’ approach which has endeared Wilder and his side to Premier League fans since August.

Just trying to do an activation session in peace 🙄😂#SUFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/YCgPgp9LIo — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 2, 2020

The Blades impressed for large periods on Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions Manchester City and have had an outstanding campaign to date upon their return to the top flight.

Wilder’s side have exceeded expectations and sit eighth in the table before the trip to Merseyside, seven points adrift of the top four, and he hopes they can become the first side to defeat Liverpool.

He added: “We’d like to put a little bump in their road, as we tried to do at Manchester City.”