Wilder happy to be ignored as Blades keep rolling

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder has signed a new contract to stay as Sheffield United boss but it seems inevitable bigger clubs might come calling one day.

With the Blades favourites to go straight back down before a ball had been kicked this season, Wilder has done an amazing job in guiding them to sixth in the top-flight standings, just two points behind Manchester United in fifth.

It is an incredible feat given that the other two promoted teams – Norwich City and Aston Villa – sit bottom and 18th respectively and face an uphill struggle to maintain their status in England’s top division.

The South Yorkshire outfit are above the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton and seem more than capable of mixing it with the best around.

Although it is the players that ultimately get results, the 52-year-old tactician has been roundly praised for the way he has operated at the Bramall Lane helm right from the outset this term.

With negativity all around, the former Northampton Town chief made it clear his side were not in the division to make up the numbers and would not consider a narrow defeat or draw as acceptable – whoever they were playing.

While tactics and selection are vital, team spirit is essential to ensure the players fight for each other on the pitch and it can lead to another 10 per cent of effort.

Wilder has managed to instil a camaraderie among his men that is serving them well, with both Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson suggesting that it is a happy club to be at earlier his week.

Sheffield United is Wilder’s club and the former right-back is clearly delighted to be doing his job at a place he loves, but what would happen if one of the big boys approached him?

"I think it's a fantastic so far and I'd love it to be a fantastic story at the end of the season. But that's it, It's only a story now, we have to push on for these 15, 16 games and continue our form" CW on being 6th

There have been a number of top-flight managerial changes this term already, with the usual suspects of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and David Moyes drafted in, but it is mystery as to why Wilder’s name was not mentioned.

Perhaps his face does not fit or owners feel it is prudent to hire someone who has a proven track record of success at the very highest level.

However, how will they ever know if an unfashionable coach such as Wilder could cut the mustard in the top six without giving him a chance?

United fans will hope that is always the case and their straight-talking manager can continue to show the world just how good he is from the comfort of his current office.