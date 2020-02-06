Sheffield United make move for Romanian starlet

Sheffield United

Share







Reports in Romania claim Sheffield United have submitted a bid for Steaua Bucharest winger Florinel Coman ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blades pulled off a real coup in the January transfer window by landing Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Genk in a club-record deal and it seems as if they are looking to bring in another highly-rated young prospect in the summer.

Coman has been dubbed the ‘Romanian Mbappe’ in his homeland, in reference to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, and has been linked with a host of big clubs from across Europe – including Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has managed 10 goals in just 19 games in the Romanian top flight this term, as well as two goals in eight outings in the Europa League.

According to Romania’s Gazeta Sporturilor, the Blades have submitted an offer of €16million in a bid to line up a deal ahead of the summer transfer window, but they may still face competition for the winger.

City could make a concrete offer if FCSB are open to bids, while Premier League rivals West Ham have also been mentioned as potential suitors in the past.

Chelsea and Everton have previously been linked with the Romania international but it remains to be seen if the duo are still keeping tabs on Coman’s development.

#efc & #cfc scouts [Emenalo for Chelsea] at #fcsb 1-0 Dinamo Buch on Sun, Florinel Coman, Dennis Man poss targetshttps://t.co/mUOuezcLZJ — Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) September 30, 2017

The Blades would struggle to match the likes of City and West Ham financially but they could still be an attractive proposition for Coman – particularly if they do manage to qualify for European football next season.

Berge has revealed boss Chris Wilder was one of the key factors in his decision to move to Bramall Lane, and the chance to challenge for regular Premier League football with United rather than settling for a squad-player role elsewhere could see Coman opt for the Blades over other interested parties.