Sheffield United v Norwich Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will look to complete the league double over Norwich for the first time since 1939 when they meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

United finished second to Norwich in the Championship last season, separated by five points, but their respective Premier League campaigns have been worlds apart.

The Blades have their sights set on Europe, while the Canaries are rooted to the bottom of the table and fighting for their lives.

Chris Wilder’s men have a game in hand on most of their rivals after last weekend’s meeting with Aston Villa was postponed due to the Carabao Cup final.

However, a win this weekend on home soil could propel them as high as fifth if results elsewhere go their way.

Chris Wilder has been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award for February. The Blades picked up seven points from nine last month, with victories over Crystal Palace and Bournemouth followed by a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. Vote for the Gaffer below 👇 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 6, 2020

Sheffield United earned a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday, beating Reading, and Wilder insists they are ready to go “full tilt” on both fronts for the remainder of the season.

Billy Sharp scored the winner against the Royals and could be rewarded with a rare start in the Premier League, while Enda Stevens is available after a calf injury.

John Fleck is also expected to come back into the starting XI after being rested for the midweek cup encounter.

Norwich also sealed a spot in the last eight of the FA Cup, after a penalty shoot-out victory at Tottenham, but their involvement in the competition could be detrimental to their relegation battle.

Last weekend’s win at home to Leicester has moved them to within six points of safety, with 10 games left to play. The Canaries have won just once on the road all season – a 2-0 win at Everton – and they have lost four of the last five.

Creative midfielder Emiliano Buendia is rated as a major doubt after limping out of the FA Cup win in north London.

Norwich have won on their last two Premier League visits to Sheffield United, with both matches coming back in 1993.