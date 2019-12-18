Southampton back in for Maehle

Southampton have reportedly renewed their interest in Genk defender Joakim Maehle ahead of the January window.

Maehle was first linked with Southampton during the 2019 January transfer window, however, Genk made it clear that he wasn’t for sale.

Genk had just qualified for the last-32 of the Europa League and felt losing a key player could hinder their chances of progressing.

Their run in Europe wasn’t to go any further with Slavia Prague earning a 4-1 aggregate victory in the first knockout round in February.

The Belgian outfit went on to win the Belgian First Division A for a fourth time last season and Maehle was a key part of that success.

He featured in 39 of their 40 games, starting 38 times, to further boost his reputation on the continent.

The 22-year-old has been heavily involved for Genk once again this term, making 22 appearances across all competitions and Southampton have continued to monitor his progress.

Reports claim Crystal Palace, who are desperate to add a right-back to their ranks, have also been keeping tabs on the Denmark international.

De Smurfen will once again try to rebuff any mid-season interest and recently handed over a new deal, which runs until the end of 2022-23, to strengthen their position.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has highlighted the right-back slot as an area in need of additional competition as Saints attempt to win their battle against relegation.

Yan Valery and Cedric Soares have shared that role so far this term, but the latter is out of contract in the summer and looks unlikely to get an extension.

Maya Yoshida and Shane Long are also into the final year of their deals and Hasenhuttl could be busy in January as he looks to ensure his team are not left short.

Reports suggest he is seeking a centre-back and Red Bull Salzburg’s Marin Pongracic is high on his list of targets, while the Austrian is also eyeing a central midfielder.