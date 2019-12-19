Hasenhuttl promises January recruits

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants fresh blood at the club in January to help aid their survival bid.

The Saints’ form has dramatically improved in recent weeks after looking doomed to relegation a month ago.

Their 9-0 loss at home to Leicester City may have proved to be a watershed moment in their season, with better results following.

They managed to secure vital home wins against fellow bottom three dwellers Watford and Norwich, beating the Hornets and Canaries both by a scoreline of 2-1.

However, two poor results have followed – Hasenhuttl’s men were defeated 2-1 away at Newcastle after going 1-0 up and then an insipid performance on Saturday saw them go down 1-0 at home to West Ham.

They now face a huge match away at Aston Villa on Saturday with the prospect of leapfrogging their rivals if they are victorious at Villa Park.

🤒 Full team news, including an update on @KevinDanso98 who has missed two days with a fever: https://t.co/vrQp2IEhLD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 19, 2019

Looking further ahead, the Austrian boss has pledged to bring in new faces to the club in January, in order to aid their survival bid, with the defence being his focus.

“It is absolutely clear that we must do something with the full-back positions,” he said. “This is definitely a position we’re looking at for the moment and we will do something.

“We have enough quality to score, we score nearly always, but the defence is definitely something we must improve and do something in the transfer market.”

Following the Villa match, the Saints face a tough-looking Boxing Day trip to Chelsea before playing away specialists Crystal Palace at home two days later.

