Ings for England says Saints boss

Southampton

Share







Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has saluted Danny Ings and believes he is in with a shout of making the England squad for Euro 2020.

Ings is bang in form at present and if England boss Gareth Southgate continues to pick players at the top of their game, then the Saints ace is sure to give him a section headache ahead of the finals in the summer.

The striker has scored 12 goals in his last 13 games after his double in Saints’ 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

He has 13 goals for the season in all competitions – 11 in the Premier League to pull level with Tammy Abraham and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – and only Jamie Vardy has more in the top flight.

Premier League goals this season: Danny Ings – 11 Marcus Rashford – 10

Sergio Aguero – 9

Harry Kane – 9

Sadio Mane – 9 On fire for the Saints 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A9IhVes6nz — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 21, 2019

Vardy has of course retired from international football, and unless he can be tempted out for the summer, then there could be a spot for Ings to take.

Ings has one cap for England, against Lithuania in 2015, but Hasenhuttl feels he could give Three Lions manager Southgate a selection poser.

He said: “It’s good to have more English strikers who can score, he’s a typical No.9 in the box. With his technique there are not many strikers who are better than him.

“The good thing is, it’s not my job to decide this (if Ings makes the England squad), I have to make so many decisions every day but this one I don’t have to do and it’s good.”

Southampton are now three points above Villa and the relegation zone after a third win in five games and they travel to Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Jack Stephens also scored on Saturday with Jack Grealish’s late goal unable to rouse Villa.

Hasenhuttl is delighted to be out of the bottom three but says there is a long way to go and his players have a fight on their hands to stay out of the relegation places.