Hasenhuttl hails survival belief

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Southampton have turned a big corner and can pick up the results needed to survive this season.

The Austrian tactician had appeared to be under increasing pressure, with Saints looking very much embroiled in a season-long relegation battle.

After losing the opening two matches of the Premier League season, Hasenhuttl’s side appeared to be on an upward curve, with wins over Brighton and Sheffield United sandwiching a point picked up against Manchester United.

However, the wheels then fell off as the south-coast club lost successive games against Bournemouth, Tottenham and Chelsea, with a draw at Wolves a mere tempering of the storm ahead of the home horror-fest of a 9-0 drubbing against Leicester City at St Mary’s.

It seemed implausible that it could get any worse but undoubtedly confidence would have taken a a mighty blow that Hasenhuttl would have to restore.

Bit by bit, the players have got to grips with the task at hand, with Southampton able to at least take some positives from losses against Manchester City and Everton before they were unfortunate to only draw 2-2 at Arsenal.

Performances have since been on the up, with a 2-1 home win over Watford ending an eight-match winless run, while they have now won four of their last six matches, including the last two.

Boxing Day’s victory was no doubt their best display of the season so far, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge over fourth-placed Chelsea, and Hasenhuttl feels his players are clearly showing the confidence needed to pull away from trouble.

"It was by far the best performance since I arrived" Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton's performance at Chelsea was "outrageous" Listen to the #SaintsFC boss with @AdamBlackmore 🔊👇https://t.co/CJ4w28SwNu — BBC Solent Sport (@solentsport) December 26, 2019

“I can see a massive change in belief in what we’re doing, organisation, behaviour after losing the ball,” Hasenhuttl said.

“We are much better in counter-press, closing to the goal, give pressure to the front. We are braver in every part of our game.

“There’s still a long way to go, but I think in the first two months we played like a relegation team, and now we play like a Premier League team.”

Those last two victories have been on the road and Southampton do need to improve their form at St Mary’s if they want to stay clear of trouble, having won just two games and drawing one more in front of their own fans.

Next up is a home clash against ninth-placed Crystal Palace, buoyed by a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Saints did take four points off the Eagles last season, securing a 1-1 draw at home after a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park, so they will be confident they can secure the win.

Shane Long is a doubt after missing the win over Chelsea with a knee injury although Kevin Danso is pushing for an inclusion in the squad after recovering from illness.