Southampton v Crystal Palace Team News

Southampton

Southampton and Crystal Palace will be looking to build on impressive Boxing Day victories when they meet at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Just a couple of weeks ago Southampton looked like they were in all kinds of trouble towards the bottom of the Premier League standings, but back-to-back wins, including their Boxing Day triumph at Chelsea, has lifted Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side up to the dizzy heights of 14th.

The Saints have not won three successive top-flight games since May 2016, but that is exactly what they will be trying to achieve on Saturday and top-scorer Danny Ings is likely to return to the starting line-up after being rested against Chelsea.

Fellow striker Shane Long is a major doubt with a knee injury, which means either Michael Obafemi or Che Adams will retain their place up front alongside Ings, with the latter leading that race following his goal at Stamford Bridge.

Sofiane Boufal and Oriol Romeu were used as late substitutes against Chelsea and they could return to the starting line-up on Saturday, with Hasenhuttl likely to rotate his squad once again given the quick turnaround between games.

Palace also claimed all three points on Boxing Day, as they came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 at Selhurst Park – with an individual stunner from Jordan Ayew sealing the points for Roy Hodgson’s side.

However, the Eagles have only won one of their last five games on the road, failing to score in three of those matches, while Hodgson could be without as many as seven first-team players on Saturday.

Left-back Patrick van Aanholt is the latest Palace player to be sidelined after he aggravated a hamstring injury against West Ham, with Jairo Riedewald expected to come into the team in his place.

Hodgson is already without the likes of Christian Benteke, Scott Dann, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Gary Cahill and Joel Ward, although James McCarthy and Connor Wickham are pushing for starts after coming off the bench against West Ham, while Victor Camarasa appears to have recovered from illness.