Ings hails team mates after fine run of form

Danny Ings has put his excellent run of form down to the support he is getting from his Southampton team mates.

The forward started against Crystal Place on Saturday and scored the equalising goal for his 14th strike of the season during the 1-1 draw.

Ings was rested on Boxing Day against Chelsea but was restored to the line-up despite Southampton winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

And, he displayed plenty of signs of freshness against Roy Hodgson’s men as he capitalised on a bad back-pass from Martin Kelly to slot home from close range.

It continues his excellent season for Southampton as he finally appears to have shaken off the terrible injury problems he has had over the past few years.

The former Liverpool man, who won his only England cap to date in October 2015, has scored 12 goals in 20 Premier League appearances so far this term.

Speaking after the Palace draw, the 27-year-old forward said everything is perfect for him currently.

“I graft every day to try and be the best I can be,” said Ings. “I try to look out for defensive mistakes, I’ve got quite a few of them this year where I’ve been switched on.

“It’s a mixture of things. I’m here and enjoying my football again. I feel absolutely loved by the fans and my team. So all of that helps altogether.”

Ings is in his second season as a Southampton player, having joined initially on loan from Liverpool last season.

He scored seven goals in 24 games after only playing 25 times in three seasons at Liverpool, following two serious knee injuries.

Before then, he made a name for himself at Burnley, aiding their promotion to the Premier League in 2014 after netting 21 times in 40 games.

His form, when in the top flight, prompted Liverpool to make a move after he scored 11 in 35 in the 2014-15 campaign.

Ings will hope to get on the scoresheet for Southampton once again on New Year’s Day when they host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham at St Mary’s.