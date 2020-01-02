Stephens hails Saints’ revived spirit

Southampton

Jack Stephens says Southampton are finally on the up and their recent improvement is down to the togetherness in the squad.

Danny Ings’ first-half goal gave Saints a 1-0 win over Tottenham on New Year’s Day to move Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men up to 12th in the Premier League, five points clear of the bottom three.

What appeared to be a relegation scrap this term is now turning into a fight for a top-10 or even a top-six finish and the south-coast club are full of confidence.

The win over Jose Mourinho’s men was their fifth win in eight Premier League games and, while Ings has been stealing the show at the top end of the pitch – it was his ninth goal in 10 games – defender Stephens was more impressed with a first home clean sheet of the season.

Striving for more 💪 The boss wants his #SaintsFC side to keep improving: pic.twitter.com/gevR2CwZab — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 2, 2020

“I didn’t realise it was the first one of the season. That’s not very good but it’s nice to get the first one,” he told the club’s official website. “That’s two in three games in the league, so from a defender’s point of view that’s really pleasing.

“I think you can see the whole team defending together – the lads up front and the midfield boys – there’s an unbelievable work-rate and no one wants to concede.”

Stephens, who has started the last 11 games for Saints at centre-back, believes everyone is pulling in the same direction at St Mary’s and they are embracing the rest of the season, with big games to come.

He added: “I think you can see a real togetherness and will to win. Hopefully we can continue this.”

Southampton pause their league campaign this weekend when they host Championship side Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup third round on Saturday before league games later this month against Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace.