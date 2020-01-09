Hasenhuttl targeting full-backs amid reported interest in Spurs starlet

Ralph Hasenhuttl says he's open to adding to his Southampton squad in January with a new full-back still top of his wishlist.

Cedric Soares is currently Hasenhuttl’s first-choice right-back but his future at St Mary’s is up in the end as he continues to push for a move away.

Soares spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan after losing his spot in the team in Yan Valery and appears destine to depart the south coast either in this month’s transfer window or in the summer when his contract expires.

With young Frenchman Valery currently sidelined, Hasenhuttl can not afford to let the 28-year-old Portuguese defender go but could be open to a sale if he can find a replacement.

Recent transfer speculation has suggested Southampton have once again registered their interest in Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Saints were linked with the 22-year-old during the summer, only for then-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to decide he wanted him to remain in north London.

However, the club are now ready to sanction a loan deal for Walker-Peters, who hasn’t made a Premier League appearance since August and does not appear to feature in new manager Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Southampton, Brighton and Crystal Palace are all understood to be keen on the Englishman and Hasenhuttl added a little substance to the rumour at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

When asked if Southampton would be looking to sign anyone in January, Hasenhuttl said: “We are still in the market and in the market especially for full-backs.”

This is not the first time the former RB Leipzig manager has called on the club to bring in a new full-back this month having made the same plea in December.

Southampton’s search for a defensive addition has also resulted in them being linked with a move for Lyon right-back Rafael.

The 29-year-old Brazilian is eager to leave France after losing his place in the Lyon team and knows the Premier League having previously been on the books at Manchester United.