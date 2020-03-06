Southampton v Newcastle Team News

Southampton

Share







Southampton and Newcastle are both looking to pull further clear of the bottom three when they meet at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Southampton’s five-match unbeaten streak through December and January dragged them away from the relegation zone.

They now welcome Newcastle to the south coast this weekend sitting seven points clear despite losing three of their last four.

One more victory from their final 10 games will likely be enough to secure Premier League football for a ninth successive season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was understandably disappointed by the manor of their 3-1 defeat at relegation-threatened West Ham last time out and is demanding a response on home soil.

Chasing 🔙 to 🔙 home wins… The manager looks ahead to the clash with #NUFC at St Mary’s: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 6, 2020

The Austrian has hinted he could be boosted by the availability of attacking duo Moussa Djenepo and Danny Ings.

Djenepo missed the trip to West Ham following a family bereavement although he has been involved in training this week, while Ings was restricted to a place on the bench due to fatigue.

Stuart Armstrong will miss out after suffering concussion against the Hammers, while Will Smallbone is unavailable due to illness.

Newcastle are without a win in five games, a run that stretches back to January 18, but they would move ahead of Southampton with victory at St Mary’s.

Away form has been a major issue for the Magpies, failing to win on the road in 2020, but they did pick up draws at Wolves and Everton in January.

Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round win over West Brom has offered hope of ending the season with silverware although Steve Bruce’s focus is primarily on ensuring they stay in the top flight.

Forward Allan Saint-Maximin was a doubt after complaining of soreness in his hamstring but has trained and should be ready to feature.

Defender Javier Manquillo has also been involved in training and is likely to be passed fit for the 644-mile round trip.

Newcastle are unbeaten in each of their last five meetings with Southampton, winning three, but have drawn on their last two visits to St Mary’s.