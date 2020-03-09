Hasenhuttl wants more of the same from Southampton fans

Ralph Hasenhuttl has thanked the Southampton fans for their support against Newcastle and wants it to become the norm at St Mary’s.

Saints blew a great chance to all but seal their spot in the Premier League for next season when going down 1-0 to the Magpies on Saturday.

They were not helped by Moussa Djenepo’s red card on 28 minutes, with Allan Saint-Maximin bagging the only goal of the game for the Tynesiders with 11 minutes to go.

It left the south-coast outfit 14th in the table, with 34 points to their name and a seven-point buffer to 18th-placed Bournemouth.

The home faithful backed their heroes throughout the 90 minutes, raising the roof during the first half as the players adapted to the sending off.

It looked as though the hosts might hang on to take a point from Steve Bruce’s side but it was not to be despite the vociferous backing from the stands.

Hasenhuttl was impressed by the volume and passion from the fans and has now challenged them to replicate the atmosphere in every home fixture.

“The crowd was unbelievable. They supported us so well,” he said. “I have not often had an atmosphere like this but that doesn’t mean I want to play with one man down.

“I haven’t seen them acting like this before. In the future that must be the standard.”

Southampton need two victories to get to the magical 40-point mark and have two winnable games on the horizon.

Next up is a trip to Carrow Road on Saturday to face a Norwich side battling for top-flight survival before they make the journey to Vicarage Road to play Watford on April 4.

The Hornets seem to be taking one step forward and two back in their quest to beat the drop and Hasenhuttl will hope he catches Nigel Pearson’s charges on an off day.