Eriksen will have to make way for Mourinho’s Spurs revolution

Christian Eriksen has been brilliant for Spurs in his six years but now no longer has a clear role in Jose Mourinho’s new-look side.

If one manager can make an impression on a club when joining, it is Jose Mourinho.

He turned Chelsea from perennial bridesmaids into the most fearsome side in England, he turned an ageing Inter Milan side into Champions League winners, and he utilised his enormous spending power at both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Mourinho has never been one to be indecisive when arriving at new clubs – his single-minded obsession with winning explains why he has been so successful over the years.

Unfortunately, for certain players, that means if he has any doubt as to whether they fit into his winning system, they will be marginalised.

Take Juan Mata for example – he was Chelsea’s outstanding craftsman before Mourinho took over for a second spell.

In the 2012-13 season, he netted 12 goals in 35 appearances and was crucial in their journey to winning the Europa League under compatriot Rafa Benitez.

However, Mourinho arrived in the summer of 2013 and decided Mata did not fit into his system – he did not possess enough legs to play Mourinho’s slightly more rigid, defensive style of football and he was shunned to the sidelines.

Six months later, he was sold to Manchester United – unthinkable prior to Mourinho’s arrival. But, the following season, he was vindicated with a Premier League title and Mata’s name was consigned to the history books.

The same looks to be in store for Danish creator Eriksen.

He and Mata are very similar in style – silky number 10s who create and score goals but do not possess great physical qualities.

In Mourinho’s short spell so far, the 27-year-old has only started one game, and that was in a dead-rubber Champions League tie at Bayern Munich.

Otherwise, he has had to put up with short cameo appearances off the bench, with Dele Alli playing in Eriksen’s advanced position.

Alli is a classic Mourinho player in many respects – his greatest strengths are arguably off the ball, with his movement leading to many goalscoring chances.

Stylistically, Alli looks set to be utilised in the same way as Frank Lampard was under Mourinho at Chelsea and it would not be surprising to see him turned into a 15-goal-a-season midfielder.

Where does that leave Eriksen? Unfortunately, it probably leaves him without a future at Spurs.

It perhaps doesn’t help that his contract situation has rumbled on since the summer, with the Dane likely to walk for free at the end of the season unless someone stumps up a half-decent offer in January.

That aside, it seems clear he is not Mourinho’s cup of tea – to go from regular football to cameos suggests the Portuguese boss is planning a future without.

Spurs fans might not like it given he has been one of their star players since arriving from Ajax in 2013, but it’s clear the end is nigh.

Mourinho has impressed many since taking over at Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino , with Spurs’ stagnant squad suddenly looking lively again.

And, if they are to progress further, they have to allow Mourinho to make his own decision on players – so it seems inevitable Eriksen will have to pay the price.