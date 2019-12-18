Levy happy with Tottenham’s transfer finances

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Chairman Daniel Levy insists Tottenham are not frightened by the spending power of their Premier League rivals and has stressed transfer funds are available.

New boss Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the end of November and has guided Spurs back up into fifth place.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Spurs fans will again be hoping for more squad investment following the 2019 summer arrivals of Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele.

Given the north London club are committed to a repayment financing schedule following their stadium move, Tottenham will have to remain within budget.

Levy, though, suggests the club will not just spend for the sake of it.

“The problem is it is also about squad size, English versus non-English, because we have the homegrown rule in the Premier League,” he said. “There are lots of circumstances why sometimes you don’t do a transaction. It wasn’t a case that we didn’t have money.

“We have to get rid of this obsession in England of spending money. It just doesn’t happen overseas.”

Daniel Levy promises Jose Mourinho spending money and opens Spurs doors to more NFL https://t.co/JfihGRI1RA — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) December 18, 2019

Levy added that there is a certain amount set aside for the club to spend on the net investment of the team.

And, while he accepts that other clubs will have more financial muscle, it is not something which gives anyone involved at Spurs sleepless nights.

Meanwhile, there is as yet no deal in place for naming rights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which features a fully retractable grass pitch and hosted two highly lucrative NFL games earlier this year.

Levy indicated there was no current rush to sign up a sponsor and they will do a deal when a company offering the “right brand, in the right sector, on the right money” comes forward.

In the meantime, Mourinho has worked wonders to win four of the five league games since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino to leave the side just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of this weekend’s home clash.