Levy ‘not scared’ to sell Eriksen to domestic rival

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy admits he would not be too concerned if Christian Eriksen signs for a rival Premier League club.

Eriksen’s future at Spurs is currently in limbo as the Danish midfielder is out of contract in the summer.

He indicated after their loss in the Champions League final against Liverpool in May that he could seek pastures new, having spent six years in north London.

Clubs can start to approach him in January in order to secure a free transfer in the summer.

Alternatively, domestic clubs may look to try and sign him for a cut-price fee, with Manchester United being continuously linked.

It is understood that Levy would be happy to listen to offers for his star midfielder in the winter window.

Real Madrid have also been spoken about as a potential destination for the 27-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Speaking about his future, Levy says he would not be too concerned if Eriksen joined a fellow Premier League side.

“We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals,” Levy said unequivocally.

“I don’t want to comment on ­individual players too much. I actually think it is unfair. Every circumstance is different. There may be a player who wants to stay, there may be a player we don’t want to stay.”

Since Mourinho arrived at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Eriksen has only been named in the starting XI once – in the 3-1 Champions League loss against Bayern Munich in what was effectively a dead-rubber game.

He is not the only player at Spurs facing an uncertain future due to his contract situation.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are also out of contract in the summer and there is no indication that deals are close to being agreed to keep them on.

Despite those players not having settled futures, Spurs are unlikely to spend big themselves in January to replenish their ranks.