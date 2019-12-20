Alderweireld commits his future to Mourinho’s Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Tottenham that will run until the summer of 2023.

The Belgium international’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the season and so the versatile defender would have been free to speak to non-English clubs in January over a summer move.

Had Mauricio Pochettino remained in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it looked like the 30-year-old would run down his deal but a change in the dugout has seemingly brought about a big shift in Alderweireld’s thinking.

The former Atletico Madrid man has started every game Jose Mourinho has taken charge of since his appointment as Tottenham boss in November.

Ahead of signing his new deal, Alderweireld said he was eager to play under a coach of the calibre of the Portuguese.

“I am happy that I’m playing. I’m proud to work with a manager that has won it all,” said Alderweireld. “I am grateful that I can become a better player under him. I want to repay him for the faith he has shown in me.”

Alderweireld is one of three senior players at Tottenham who appeared destined to run down their deals, with Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen also having just a matter of months left on their contracts.

Vertonghen has indicated he would be happy to commit his future to the club but Eriksen is thought to still be leaning towards a move away, with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus all understood to be keeping a close eye on the Denmark international.

Whether the decision of a key piece of the Spurs puzzle committing his future to the club will change Eriksen’s mind remains to be seen but the new deal for Alderweireld represents a significant boost.

Alderweireld is understood to have tripled his wages to £150,000-per-week and the extension, if he sees it out until 2023, will mean he’s been a Tottenham player for eight years.

Since joining from Atletico in the summer of 2015, Alderweireld has made 179 appearances, scoring six goals in that time.