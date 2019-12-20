Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho welcomes one of his former employers, Chelsea, to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for an eagerly-anticipated Premier League London derby.

Mourinho managed Chelsea over two separate spells, winning the Premier League title three times while there among other trophies, but he now takes on the Blues in the Tottenham dugout, having replaced Mauricio Pochettino on November 20.

The Portuguese has enjoyed a great start at the Spurs helm, winning four of his five league games in charge, while he has successfully guided the club into the last-16 stage of the Champions League, a competition they lost to Liverpool in the final last season.

One of the 56-year-old’s former players, Frank Lampard, will be his opposite number on Sunday and the latter is aiming to get his side back on the right track after losing four of the last five in the league.

Fourth-placed Chelsea are just one position and three points ahead of Spurs heading into the weekend’s fixtures and another defeat for the Stamford Bridge outfit would see them drop to fifth.

Spurs trio Hugo Lloris, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are all still unavailable as they continue their rehabilitation, while midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has missed three games with a groin injury, will be assessed ahead of the contest.

England international Dele Alli has scored five goals in his last four league games against the Blues and he is expected to be named in the starting XI, having returned to form since Mourinho’s arrival.

As for Chelsea, defender Fikayo Tomori is available after being absent from the last two matchday squads because of a hip injury, while French striker Olivier Giroud is also in contention despite a recent ankle injury.

However, English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still sidelined and he is not expected to be back in contention until January.

Tottenham have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea, as many victories as in the previous 20 league meetings.