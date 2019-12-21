Mourinho eyeing Eriksen and Vertonghen extensions

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to follow Toby Alderweireld in signing new contracts at the club.

Alderweireld ended two years of stalemate on Friday when he finally signed a deal that keeps him at the club until 2023.

It had looked as though the Belgium international was going to leave the club as talks reached an impasse under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but the arrival of Mourinho has changed the landscape.

Eriksen and Vertonghen have also been stalling on new contracts, with both able to discuss deals with European clubs in the new year.

The prospect of persuading Eriksen to stay looks unlikely as the Dane is reported to have told Mourinho he has no intention of signing, while the Portuguese has hinted that Vertonghen’s agent is making a deal difficult.

“The only thing I will tell you about Christian is that I would like him to sign a new contract. Apart from that I’m not going to tell you anything,” Mourinho said.

On Vertonghen, Spurs boss added: “I think a player will sign a contract when the club wants – I am the club, Mr (Daniel) Levy is the club – when the player wants, when the family wants, when the agent wants.

“If one of these parts doesn’t want it is very difficult to make it happen unless the player changes agent and gets an agent who also wants.”

Mourinho says it is not good enough these days just to have a happy player and a happy club as he says the agent is also a vital part of any deal and he also has to be happy.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is widely credited with getting Alderweireld’s deal over the line as he made it clear from his arrival that the Belgian was a player he wanted.

Mourinho added: “We want Toby, Toby wants us, the people that works with him were happy to make happen what the player wants, so it was not difficult.”