VAR wrong over Son – Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho feels VAR was wrong over Son Heung-min's red card and revealed the club has appealed the decision.

Son was given his marching orders in the 62nd minute of Spurs’ 2-0 home defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, which leaves the north Londoners in seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

The Blues were already two goals to the good by that stage, with Willian scoring in the 12th minute and then adding a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Any hopes that the hosts had of mounting a comeback evaporated when the South Korean saw red for appearing to kick out at Antonio Rudiger.

On-field referee Anthony Taylor did not send the midfielder off, but the decision was reversed by Stockley Park official Paul Tierney, with Son also sent for an early bath in a 1-1 draw with Everton on November 3, although that red card was rescinded on appeal.

Mourinho hopes that the club’s latest appeal will receive the same outcome and feels that the authorities should not try to change the way football is played in this country.

“I think Mr Tierney made it wrong. It’s the wrong call,” he told reports at Monday’s press conference. “This is England. This is the Premier League – the best competition in the world.

“With characteristics, that if we change, we are killing the best league in the world. Taylor has the feeling. He was there. He saw it clearly. I think it’s the wrong call.”

The odds are against Son’s card being overturned for a second time this season as replays showed he did straighten his leg towards the chest of the Chelsea man.

Rudiger clearly made a meal of the incident, something Mourinho alluded to after the match when he said “does Rudiger have broken ribs”?