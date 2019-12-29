Jose left to rue costly Spurs mistakes

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was far from happy with his side’s defending as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw with bottom club Norwich City.

Spurs’ resurgence under Mourinho has been hamstrung by some horror shows at the back and that was again the case at Carrow Road as his side needed an 83rd-minute penalty from Harry Kane to rescue a point.

Mourinho’s men presented the Canaries with an opener when Juan Foyth was tackled and then Toby Alderweireld backed off and, after Christian Eriksen levelled from a free-kick early in the second half, Serge Aurier put through his own net in comical fashion.

🗣️ Jose: "It is very frustrating for us to create so much and to concede with so little." #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/LXKiFWeciz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 28, 2019

They managed to battle back for a draw, but their calamity defending at the back cost them moving back into the top four for the first time since September.

Mourinho, whose side could have found themselves 2-0 down had VAR not ruled out a Teemu Pukki first-half effort, believes his side played very well with the ball but defended badly without it and the mistakes cost them.

“We created from minute one to minute 90. We started the game creating chances, we finished creating chances. We started the game well, then we had our December 28 gift (the first goal),” he said.

“The second half we played even better, dominating the game, scoring the equaliser and then with 30 minutes to win the game, gift number two. We have to work to try to stop with the mistakes.”

Mourinho did at least take pride in the way his side fought back for the point, claiming that a ‘normal team with a normal soul’ would have lost the game.

Tottenham return to action when they travel to Southampton on New Year’s Day and Mourinho’s men will have to cut out the silly mistakes if 2020 is to be a successful one.