Inter make contact with Eriksen representatives

Inter Milan have reportedly been in touch with Christian Eriksen’s representatives as they look to snap up the Tottenham ace.

Eriksen confirmed his desire to leave Tottenham over the summer, admitting he was ready to “try something new” and that “any move would have to be a step up”.

His contract with Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season and the Premier League side risk losing him for free if the don’t accept a bid in January.

The Dane is eligible to speak with overseas clubs this month and he is free to make a pre-contract agreement could be on the cards ahead of a summer move as a free agent.

Tottenham have already accepted that Eriksen won’t be in north London by the start of next term but they are hoping to bring in a fee and that means a sale must be done this month.

A move away in the current window would also be beneficial for the playmaker after struggling to earn regular game time in 2019-20.

Previously one of the first names on the teamsheet, Eriksen has been restricted to just nine starting appearances in the Premier League, scoring twice.

No player has scored more goals from outside the box or more direct free-kicks than Christian Eriksen since his Premier League debut 🚀#NORTOT pic.twitter.com/HZWadigL6o — Goal (@goal) December 28, 2019

It’s clear that Tottenham are preparing for life without the former Ajax man and he isn’t expected to be short of suitors.

Several clubs have been linked with Eriksen’s services, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but few have contacted his representatives.

Inter are understood to have made an approach as Antonio Conte looks to reinforce his side to keep the pressure on Juventus in the Serie A title race.

A move to a Premier League rival has also been touted but Manchester United, who were linked previously, now appear to have cooled their interest.

Chairman Daniel Levy surprisingly revealed that he wasn’t “scared to trade with our [Premier League] rivals” but a move to a European heavyweight looks more likely.