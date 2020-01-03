Tottenham confirm Kane hamstring blow

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have confirmed striker Harry Kane has suffered a torn hamstring following the 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

The England captain started the game on the south coast, but was unable to stop his team from losing 1-0, with Danny Ings grabbing the winner.

Kane suffered the injury in the act of scoring as he converted a free-kick, only for the officials to rule out his goal for offside.

The 26-year-old limped off the field and left St Mary’s on crutches, and manager Jose Mourinho confirmed on Friday that he expected “bad news”.

Mourinho told reporters: “If you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane, leaving a match the way he did.

“He didn’t think twice, didn’t take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.”

Tottenham have now confirmed the extent of the injury, but they have refused to put a timescale on his return.

Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. pic.twitter.com/tqK526b3Ow — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 3, 2020

In a statement, Tottenham said: “We can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during our New Year’s Day fixture against Southampton.

“Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing.”

Kane now faces a race to be fit in time for Tottenham’s last-16 Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on February 19.

He will miss Sunday’s FA Cup third-round trip to Middlesbrough as well as crucial league games against Liverpool, Watford, Norwich City and Manchester City.

The former Millwall loanee has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season, and Mourinho now has a selection headache on his hands.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen is set for talks with Inter Milan, while Son Heung-Min may be given the striker’s role after returning from his three-match ban.

Mourinho also has youngster Troy Parrott in his squad, but the former Chelsea coach admits the challenge may prove too much at this stage of the campaign.