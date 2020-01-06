Lucas looking for Spurs improvement

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura says his side are keen to improve following their disappointing run of form.

Under Jose Mourinho, the north London outfit had a great start, winning four of their first five Premier League games and looking like strong contenders for a top-four place, despite conceding several goals.

However, those defensive frailties have come to the forefront in recent games with Mourinho’s men only winning one of their last four top flight assignments.

Then, on Sunday, they could only manage a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup.

Moura’s fine header from Serge Aurier’s cross meant that Tottenham’s blushes were spared, but it means another fixture has been added to their already busy schedule as they now face a replay against Boro later this month.

Life doesn’t get much easier for Spurs, who welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday at tea-time.

They then travel to Nigel Pearson’s improving Watford a week later before ending January’s Premier League schedule.

Ahead of those games and reflecting on the Boro draw, Moura says his side have under-performed in recent games and they have a lot more to give.

“It was a tough game and the feeling is a bit bad, because we could win this game, we had the opportunities to score the second goal, but we fight on,” he told the club’s official website.

“We know that in the last few games we’ve not been at our best and we need to improve some things, we know that. This was a good opportunity to win but at least we didn’t lose, we have the next game and let’s take this week to improve and work more.”

The header scored by Moura was his sixth of the season across all competitions in what has been a disappointing season for Spurs.

It is his fourth since Mourinho took over in late November and Moura appears to have established himself as one of his trusted lieutenants with things on the up at least on a personal level.