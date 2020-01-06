Who is in the mix to replace Kane?

Tottenham Hotspur

With Harry Kane facing a spell on the sidelines for Tottenham, which players may Spurs be looking to bring in during the January transfer window?

For the past three of four seasons, it has been said that Tottenham need to bring in another striker to provide competition to England international Kane and deputise for him if he picks up an injury.

However, Spurs have continued to ignore the fans’ pleas and the club have been placed in a difficult situation after their leading man suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day.

The 26-year-old is expected to be out of action for a considerable amount out of time, forcing Son Heung-Min or Lucas Moura to play as the lone striker, and this could force Jose Mourinho to dip into the transfer market.

So, just who should the Portuguese tactician be looking at?

1) Danny Ings – Southampton

England international Ings has been desperately unlucky with injuries during his career and a catalogue of issues during his time at Liverpool from 2015-2019 limited him to just 14 Premier League appearances.

A permanent move to Southampton transpired last summer, where he spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan, and he is finally enjoying the first injury-free period of his career since his time at Burnley from 2011-2015.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 league goals this season, leaving him joint-second in the division’s charts alongside Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and four behind Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy.

Ings, who has two-and-a-half years left on his Saints contract, could be available for around £30million and, in today’s market, that would be a cheap price considering his fantastic form.

2) Edinson Cavani – Paris Saint-Germain

Cavani is set to leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer, ending his seven-year stay in the French capital, and Spurs could take advantage of this situation by agreeing a cut-price transfer in January.

The Uruguay international has slipped down the pecking order this season but his scoring record in undeniable, having netted 136 times from 194 Ligue 1 appearances during his time with the French champions.

At 32 years of age, the former Napoli forward still has some gas left in the tank and the opportunity to play in the Premier League for the first time may be of interest to him.

3) Olivier Giroud – Chelsea

In terms of a stopgap, France international Giroud would be a solid signing and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard revealed on Monday that “something could be done” regarding an exit this month.

The 33-year-old has bags of Premier League experience and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could be available for around £10millon max to potential suitors.

A possible issue could be Chelsea’s unwillingness to sell to one of their rivals, although Giroud’s desire to play more first-team football could persuade the Blues into doing a deal.