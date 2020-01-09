Kane to go under the knife as Spurs rule out talisman until April

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have confirmed Harry Kane will undergo an operation to repair a tendon in his left hamstring and will be out of action until at least April.

The Spurs skipper has been absent since limping out of the New Year’s Day loss to Southampton midway through the second half.

The 26-year-old has undergone several scans to determine the extent of the problem with boss Jose Mourinho warning fans to expect bad news at his pre-match press conference last Friday ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough.

At the time, Mourinho did not know how long he would be without his top scorer for but his worst fears have now been confirmed.

Tottenham have revealed that, on the advice of specialists, surgery has been determined as the best course of action and that they expect Kane to return to training in April.

The club haven’t revealed when in April they expect Kane back but were it to be towards the end of the month then that could throw his participation in the remainder of the season into doubt.

Barring them reaching the FA Cup or Champions League finals, the north Londoner’s last Premier League match will take place on May 17 when they travel to Crystal Palace.

The news will come as a huge blow to Spurs’ hopes of ending their 12-year wait for a trophy and their bid to finish in the top four with Mourinho’s options up front limited.

Kane has netted 17 times this season with Son Heung-min, the man who will likely lead the line for Spurs for the time being, second in the scoring charts with 10.

The injury to Kane will likely force Tottenham to sign a new striker this month and the club have already been linked with multiple strikers.

AC Milan hitman Krzysztof Piatek, Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Victor Osimhen of Lille are among those thought to to be under consideration.

Tottenham have, arguably, need to sign a high-quality replacement striker for some time given Kane has missed chunks of time in each of the last four season through injury.

Last term, they were able to call upon the services of Fernando Llorente but allowed him to walk away in the summer when his contract expired, opting not to replace him.