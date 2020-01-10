Fantasy Football Tips – Harry Kane alternatives

After the intense Christmas and New Year period, fantasy football players got a lovely week off last week thanks to the FA Cup.

There was no need for any last-ditch transfers and players got the chance to assess their options ahead of what could be a season-defining double game week in GW24.

Gameweek 22 starts on Friday this time around, with Sheffield United hosting West Ham United at Bramall Lane.

Leicester, Watford and Wolves all have favourable fixtures this week but the dilemma comes if you have Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

The England skipper is out until April and at £10.9million is the most expensive forward in the game.

With that in mind, users have plenty of flexibility and we have taken a look at some of the best players to replace Kane in the coming weeks.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

If you have been living under a rock since August, you might not know that Vardy has become everyone’s favourite asset in FPL. The former England ace has 144 points and he has seen his price rise to £10.0million.

Vardy is the top scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals and goes into the game against Southampton after a decent break.

He has sat out the last two league games and also scored a hat-trick the last time the two teams met, with Leicester running out 9-0 winners.

Jamie Vardy has been transferred OUT by 2⃣3⃣7⃣,7⃣3⃣1⃣ #FPL managers for GW22 pic.twitter.com/s7JQHUBUzt — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 8, 2020

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

The Red Devils are not enjoying themselves of late under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and consistency is still a huge issue.

The only constant in United’s team this season has been Rashford’s form in front of goal, with the England ace scoring 12 goals in the league so far.

He netted his only chance against Manchester City in midweek in the EFL Cup and now faces a Norwich defence low on both confidence and numbers.

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon international has struggled with illness in recent days but is likely to start after being rested against Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday.

Even though Arsenal have struggled this season, Aubameyang has scored 13 goals and Mikel Arteta seems to be getting the best out of his players after a tough few weeks.

He would only save users £0.1million if replacing Kane but Arsenal face Crystal Palace this weekend. Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has numerous defensive injury problems and GW22 could be the best time to bring in a Gunner or two.

Other options

Raul Jimenez still offers excellent value for money at £7.5million, with 106 points to his name. He takes on Newcastle United this weekend and, crucially, their meeting comes at Molineux.

Roberto Firmino (£9.3million) faces Tottenham this weekend but this is a pick with a long-term view. The Reds have a double game week in two weeks and Firmino could add to his 91 points tally in style.

Users have to scroll to the second page of strikers to find Watford’s Troy Deeney but there’s a good chance he will be soon back among the best forwards in the Premier League.

Deeney has scored 21 points in the last four weeks and Bournemouth look to be there for the taking.