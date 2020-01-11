Mourinho outlines Spurs spending plan

Jose Mourinho says it will take several transfer windows for him to get his Tottenham squad into shape and accepts his big-spending days are behind him.

New boss Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November knowing he would never have the spending power that he has enjoyed at Chelsea and Manchester United in the past.

Mourinho knows that sort of money will not be available to him at Tottenham even though it leaves him with a depleted squad as they prepare to face league leaders Liverpool.

Injuries have not helped but even though star man Harry Kane and midfielder Moussa Sissoko have been ruled out until April, Mourinho says they are not going to be “kings of the transfer market” in the current – or any – window.

It is a far cry from his days at Chelsea, where in 2004 he built one of the greatest Premier League sides in one summer transfer window, with money no object, but it is a challenge he is determined to enjoy.

On the comparison to Chelsea, he said: “Come on! But that was quite simple in the sense of, ‘Which one is a central defender that I want? That one, thank you very much’. But again we are a different club, we have to do it in a different way.

“Time compensates transfer windows. Amazing transfer windows, you need less time.

“Balanced transfer windows, you need more time and this is the profile, so for me it’s about time and time to work, so more transfer windows because we are not going ever to be the transfer window king.”

Mourinho says he knew the situation when he took the post and that he would not be given a free reign in the transfer market, although the loss of Kane is something of a game changer.

There is never a good time to lose your talisman and top scorer, who could easily not play again this season, but January does at least offer Spurs a chance to replace him.

Since the full extent of Kane’s injury was revealed there have been a whole host of strikers linked. One of the big rumours is about Krzysztof Piatek, a player who could fit the bill, but Mourinho did not want to get drawn on the AC Milan forward.

Whether it is Piatek or anyone else who Spurs do manage to bring in, Mourinho insists the January transfer window is not the ideal time and they need to take a long-term approach.